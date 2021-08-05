What Does Vaccine Effectiveness Mean?
When technical specialists adopt an everyday word, they often give it a meaning that differs from its everyday use. This can be misleading for nonspecialists, especially when little effort is made to explain the difference. A well-known example is “significance”, which means one thing when used in statistical work and another when it just denotes whether something is important.
Let’s look at another example, vaccine “effectiveness”. What do people most want to know about the coronavirus vaccines? How much protection they give you against the risk of getting infected with the virus, right? And how much protection they give against more severe symptoms, such as those requiring hospitalization or resulting in long Covid. When public health authorities throw out numbers about vaccine effectiveness, that’s probably how most people interpret them.
But that’s not what effectiveness means in medical research. When pharmaceutical companies or public health outfits conduct effectiveness tests, they assemble and compare two groups, a treatment and a control (or multiple treatment groups with different protocols). The treatment group gets the vaccine, the control group doesn’t. Who gets assigned to which group is determined randomly, and participants don’t know which one they’re in. (The controls get injected with a placebo.) Then they go about their life, monitored to see if they get infected or not. Vaccine effectiveness is a ratio, the fraction of the control group that gets infected divided by the corresponding fraction of the treatment group; it’s a ratio of two ratios. You can also calculate effectiveness within subgroups, like treatments-over-65 and controls-over-65. If the trial is conducted properly, the samples are representative and large and the public health context, including the virus variant, is stable, you can generalize effectiveness in the samples to the population as a whole.
Now notice a subtle difference in language. The everyday use of “effectiveness” is effectiveness against the virus. The research use is effectiveness relative to the control group. This is immense, but widely misunderstood and seldom explained.
Here’s a numerical example. Suppose a typical unvaccinated person going about life in a typical way faces a 1% risk of getting infected with Covid over the course of a month. Suppose also that a vaccine is introduced with 95% effectiveness, as that term is used in medical research. This means that a vaccinated person exposed to the same risk factors would have only a .05% chance of getting infected during the same time period.
Next, imagine that a new virus variant appears, combined with more relaxed public behavior—more indoor gathering, less masking. Let’s say that an unvaccinated person now has a 5% monthly risk of infection. If the vaccine is equally effective against the new variant, our typical vaccinated person now has a .25% risk of infection. The numerator and denominator have both risen fivefold, but the effectiveness ratio of treatment vs control is unchanged. Suppose further that the vaccine loses effectiveness against the new variant; it is now just 40% rather than 95%. 40% of 5% is 2%, the new monthly infection risk of those who have been vaccinated.
Effectiveness in the research sense has fallen from 95% to 40% from the first scenario to the second, smaller but still noticeably positive, but the risk of infection faced by someone who has been vaccinated in the second scenario is greater than the risk faced by someone unvaccinated in the first.
These numbers were made up, and of course the notion of a typical individual is a gross oversimplification, but the point applies to the current situation. We now have vaccines against the coronavirus, and we also have a new, much more transmissible variant. Effectiveness as researchers understand it has fallen, perhaps to about 40% for those vaccinated more than four months ago. It’s still very important to get vaccinated, since it reduces both the risk of infection and the risk of infecting others relative to not being vaccinated, but even so you may well be at greater risk of infection now than you were a year ago before the vaccines were introduced.
The bottom line: vaccine effectiveness measures the risk faced by vaccinated individuals compared to those who aren’t vaccinated. If the risk rises for the second group it rises for the first, even more if effectiveness is also falling.
Peter,
Thank you for starting this conversation. While the politics of the pandemic have replaced the medical, it is still worth figuring out the realities of ‘the science’ as well as how the money trail of doing business has severely limited our discussion of what is effective and what is safe. While phase three results for other vaccines are published, the US has had little public discussion about alternative vaccines effectiveness other than Moderna and Pfizer. Now that boosters are in the mix and federal monies announced and mandates being explored, media and ‘the science’ appear completely co-opted by current limited options.
Moderna says its COVID vaccine remains effective after six months
Boston Globe – August 5
Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19 remained 93 percent effective six months after people received the second shot, the Cambridge company said Thursday, although the data was totaled before the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The results indicated that the messenger RNA vaccine’s efficacy barely declined from its peak of 94 percent, Moderna said in a statement before its second-quarter earnings call.
“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant,” said Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel.
The data has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal and the company didn’t share other results, other than to say the data collection ended in March, before the Delta variant emerged.
The efficacy of a similar mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech fell from 96 percent to 84 percent over six months, according to data released last Wednesday, a decline that could bolster Pfizer’s case that a third dose will eventually be needed. That data collection also ended before the emergence of Delta.
All three of Moderna’s booster-shot candidates produced “robust antibody responses” against Delta and other variants of concern in a mid-stage clinical trial, Moderna said. The boosters are being tested at a 50-microgram dose, half of what is used in the current shot. That data has been submitted to a journal for publication. …
Moderna says its Covid vaccine booster produced ‘robust’ immune response against delta
Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine booster shot produced a “robust” antibody response against the highly contagious delta variant, according to details of a study released Thursday with the company’s second-quarter earnings report.
In a phase two trial, Moderna is testing a 50-microgram dose of three vaccine booster candidates in previously vaccinated individuals. The booster shots produced a promising immune response against three variants, including delta, with antibody levels approaching those seen in previously unvaccinated people who received two 100-microgram doses, the company said. …
Not according to Pfizer. What Pfizer measured and compared was the amount of serious illness and death in the two groups. They made no effort to determine how many people in each group gactually ot covid. If it was not serious illness or death they weren’t interested. There was no attempt made collect data on how many were infected or how many tested positive.
This question is on the minds of those who are vaccinated and those contemplating vaccination, as well as physicians, vaccine developers, the CDC and government officials. Dorman writes: “ The everyday use of “effectiveness” is effectiveness against the virus. The research use is effectiveness relative to the control group. This is immense, but widely misunderstood and seldom explained.”
Yes, effectiveness in drug, device and vaccine trials is measured by comparing control/placebo group results to treatment group results. In the particular case of the COVID-19 vaccines, the trials are not challenge trials. It would be unethical to infect subjects with a potentially lethal virus like SARS-CoV-2. So the idea was that both groups would have some significant likelihood of natural infection that would be reportable in the trial (Disclosure: I’m in the Moderna Phase III trial).
Of course, we know that measured by the standards of their trials, the Moderna, Pfizer, J&J and AstraZenica vaccines all were “effective.” Since then, we have data from millions of vaccinated and unvaccinated people to back up that conclusion and it appears that the Pfizer vaccine will receive full FDA approval in September.
With the inevitable appearance of viral variants, the pressing question is how “effective” are the vaccines against each variant. The frontline assay has been to test antisera from vaccinated people for its ability to block virus from entering cells in culture. By that assay, all the vaccines have been deemed “effective,” albeit with somewhat lower effectiveness than for the original virus in some cases.
As Dorman acknowledges, one assay for vaccine “effectiveness” in the wild is whether it protects from infection. The problem with this is that most COVID-19 infections in both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks are inapparent, and those people are seldom tested, so we really don’t know what either the numerator or denominator are in those effectiveness calculations. More reliable are the statistics on hospitalization and deaths, and there, the performance of vaccines so far have been impressive.
Here’s an article from Nature that summarizes the current state of play. While the dominant theme is uncertainty, the data support the view that the vaccines are helping and that, until new vaccines are available, the best thing to fight new variants is for everyone to be vaccinated.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02054-z?WT.ec_id=NATURE-20210805&utm_source=nature_etoc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210805&sap-outbound-id=F8C7DC5800EB4926D8285EFA8E73396624E272C1