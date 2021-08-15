The Afghan situation . . .

Eric Kramer | August 15, 2021 4:28 pm



I have no special insight on any foreign policy issue, but if you’re interested in a no-nonsense defense of Biden’s policy see this post by Scott Lemieux.

His key points are (my interpretation/paraphrase):

Long term low-engagement occupation was not a serious option, the only choices on the table were long term escalation or pulling out. (This is an important point to me. If low-engagement occupation could have worked long-term, that would have been worth serious consideration, given the suffering the Taliban are going to inflict on the Afghan people.) The military was strongly in favor of continued occupation, which meant that they could not be trusted to implement a pull out of Afghan civilians in a timely way. (Josh Marshall makes a similar point here.)

Biden will be heavily criticized because the Afghan government fell much more quickly than he predicted. But he should hit back hard: