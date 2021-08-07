The absolute general law of capitalist accumulation is what “our pamphleteer” overlooked…
The absolute general law of capitalist accumulation is what “our pamphleteer” overlooked..
Our pamphleteer overlooks two things:
The greater the social wealth, the functioning capital, the extent and energy of its growth, and, therefore, also the absolute mass of the proletariat and the productiveness of its labour, the greater is the industrial reserve army. The same causes which develop the expansive power of capital, develop also the labour-power at its disposal.
This is the absolute general law of capitalist accumulation:
As a result of the introduction of machinery, a mass of workers is constantly being thrown out of employment, a section of the population is thus made redundant; the surplus product, therefore, finds fresh labour for which it can be exchanged without any increase in population and without any need to extend the absolute working-time.
Any questions?
Consolidation of wealth has only been endemic to capitalism because stupidity is endemic to humanity. The stupid tax incentives favoring the selling of assets to net capital gains windfalls at low income tax rates rather than hold assets and invest internally were set in hopes of achieving economies of scale without any respect for dis-economies of scale; i.e., the pursuit of monopsony, monopoly, and marketable political power. Of course the (permanent) income tax itself came about more to unleash the titans of US capitalism via lower barriers to trade than to constrain the accumulation of wealth, but at first (1913-1954, except for 1936-1939) there was a tax incentive for distributing profits with dividends that encouraged holding income generating assets rather than cashing out to consolidation.
In practice every economic system has as its foundation a set of rules established by its own elite in their own self-interest. Thus the notion of impartiality in the governing of economic matters may the most abstract concept ever imagined.