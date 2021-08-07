The absolute general law of capitalist accumulation is what “our pamphleteer” overlooked..

Sandwichman | August 7, 2021 7:18 am



Our pamphleteer overlooks two things:

The greater the social wealth, the functioning capital, the extent and energy of its growth, and, therefore, also the absolute mass of the proletariat and the productiveness of its labour, the greater is the industrial reserve army. The same causes which develop the expansive power of capital, develop also the labour-power at its disposal.

This is the absolute general law of capitalist accumulation:

As a result of the introduction of machinery, a mass of workers is constantly being thrown out of employment, a section of the population is thus made redundant; the surplus product, therefore, finds fresh labour for which it can be exchanged without any increase in population and without any need to extend the absolute working-time.

Any questions?