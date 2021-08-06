Open thread August 6, 2021 Dan Crawford | August 6, 2021 7:05 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
am now actually rooting that McConnell kills the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It really has been a waste of time and its effect will be minimal. If he kills it, the chances all 50 Dem Senators vote for the reconciliation bill move to almost certain.
Then we can watch McConnell try to shut down the government.
” The Congressional Budget Office has released its score of the bipartisan infrastructure bill:
‘ Enacting Senate Amendment 2137…would decrease direct spending by $110 billion, increase revenues by $50 billion, and increase discretionary spending by $415 billion. On net, the legislation would add $256 billion to projected deficits over that period.’
Conservatives are shocked that it turns out the bill won’t pay for itself. Meh. I say the big news is that this so-called “$1.2 trillion bill” increases discretionary spending¹ by only $305 billion. Over ten years. That represents about a 1.5% increase in federal discretionary spending.²
And we spent six months haggling over this? Seriously? It’s literally peanuts.”
https://jabberwocking.com/
Today is Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony day.