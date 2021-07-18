Weekly Indicators for July 12 – 16 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | July 18, 2021 8:27 am



by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

All timeframes continue positive, but the renewed outbreak of COVID – indeed, its uncontrolled exponential spread – is the proverbial elephant in the room, and is quite likely to Bigfoot the entire forecast and nowcast. And with the many crosscurrents, the effect on the economy is fiendishly difficult to forecast.

