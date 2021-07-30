Open thread July 30, 2021 Dan Crawford | July 30, 2021 6:59 am Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
How we can protect the planet in court
Amanpour
https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2021/07/28/amanpour-james-thornton-climate-change.cnn
Meanwhile, we have a Supreme Court hellbent on taking the nation backward.
the infrastructure bill currently making its way through the Senate will have the largest carbon footprint of any domestic policy initiative since Eisenhower built the interstates…just start with the concrete and asphalt we’ll use for road building & repair..
concrete is made of various combinations of sand, gravel and cement…all the various types of cement have lime (CaO) as their basic material…that lime is produced by heating limestone (CaCO3) in a big kiln (often by burning coal) to produce lime and carbon dioxide (CaCO3 > CaO + CO2); hence, cement production itself emits 0.654 tons of CO2 per ton of cement produced, not including the CO2 emitted in generating the needed 1300 C degree temperatures…
meanwhile, the basic material for making asphalt is bitumen, also known as tar…bitumen is the thick goo that’s left over from oil refining…trouble is, oil from shale is so light (sometimes it’s almost like gasoline) there’s little bitumen left over from refining it, so most bitumen now has to be mined from somewhere…we’ve got a few deposits, like in Utah, Kentucky, & California, but for any quantity we’d have to import it from the tar sands of Canada or Venezuela..
then there’s bridges, which will need steel…like cement production, steel making has CO2 emissions from both the process (using coking coal) and the electricity needed to make it….CO2 emissions from steel manufacturing are almost double the amount of steel produced: 1.85 tons of CO2 emissions per ton of steel.
i could go on, but you get my drift…if i thought there was still hope, this infrastructure bill would be something that would gravely concern me..
The Senate is expected to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package in a rare Friday session
The Senate will vote to continue advancing a $1 trillion infrastructure package in a rare Friday session, as Senate Democrats race to pass both that bipartisan bill and a party-line $3.5 trillion budget blueprint before leaving for the scheduled August recess.
Lawmakers and aides are still finalizing the text for the bipartisan infrastructure agreement after the Senate agreed on Wednesday to take up the legislation, but the Senate was expected to clear another procedural hurdle with the vote on Friday morning. The emerging deal is expected to provide $550 billion in new funding for the nation’s aging roads, bridges and highways, as well as broadband and resiliency projects.
Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, has warned that the chamber could stay in Washington through the weekend to continue work on the measure. After 17 Republicans voted with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to take up the bill, negotiators are hopeful that even more Republicans will sign on once the text is released.
“Now is the time to go further, and build back even better than before,” Mr. Schumer said on Thursday. “And we Democrats, when we can in a bipartisan way, but on our own when our Republican colleagues are adamantly against us, we will move forward on both tracks.”
Senate Democrats are also readying a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that is expected to unlock the fast-track reconciliation process and allow them to work on an expansive package to carry the remainder of President Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda, including health care, paid leave and additional provisions to address the toll of climate change. …