Latest News on my Healthcare Radar

run75441 | July 1, 2021 5:18 pm



The issues here were medical services practitioners not being on hospital staff. Practitioners not subject to hospital billing practices and bargaining contracts with Healthcare insurance were billing at their rates to recover what they deem to be reasonable. In the end, the patient pays whatever can be worked out. Radiology and Anesthesiology are two of the practices which come to mind.

_________

The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled the first in a series of rules aimed at banning surprise billing.

The interim final rule bans surprise billing for emergency services and high out-of-network cost-sharing for emergency and non-emergency service. The bill also prohibits out-of-network charges for ancillary services like those provided by anesthesiologists or assistant surgeons, as well as other out-of-network charges without advance notice.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement: “No patient should forgo care for fear of surprise billing. Having health insurance should be offering patients peace of mind of not incurring unexpected costs. The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to ensuring transparency and affordable care, and with this rule, Americans will get the assurance of no surprises.” CMS bans surprise billing, Modern Healthcare, Michael Brady, July 1, 2021

It is a start and shy of Single Payer (the better alternative) or Med4All. If it is true the ban allows out-of-network charges after notifying the patient. It may leave patients with large bills. So, patients in need decide whether to accept a service or not?

More on this later.