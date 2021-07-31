run75441 | July 31, 2021 9:08 am



Taken from: July 30, 2021; “Letters From An American,“ Professor Heather Cox – Richardson

The bigger story beyond the DOJ releasing six years of trump tax returns to the House . . .

“Today’s bigger story is that the House Oversight Committee released notes taken by the acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue during a phone call between former president Donald Trump and acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen on December 27, 2020. Rosen took over at the Department of Justice after Attorney General William Barr left on December 14.

The notes record how the former president tried to get the Department of Justice to say that the 2020 election was ‘corrupt’ in order to overturn it. In the call, Trump listed the many ways in which he believed the results were false, insisting that the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan all were ‘corrupted’ and said it was statistically impossible for him to have lost the election.

Rosen ‘Told him flat out that much of the info he is getting is false, +/or just not supported by the evidence . . . we looked at allegations but they don’t pan out.’

When Rosen told the former president that the Department of Justice ‘can’t and won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way,’ Trump said: ‘Don’t expect you to do that, just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R[epublican] Congressmen.’

The January 6 insurrection was ten days later.”