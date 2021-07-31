Coffee read this morning. High crop prices 2021

run75441 | July 31, 2021 12:52 pm



Farmer – Economist Michael Smith talks crop prices, Will History Repeat Itself?, AG WEB Farm Journal, Jerry Gulke

High crop prices, like much what is going on in the greater economy might be transitory.

The author keeps up the tone that high prices in the silage department usually only last a few months. We are seeing this with lumber. We should see this in corn as well. I would venture to even go out on a limb and posit that climate change might actually drive up prices infinitely. As drought sets in the great plains and Midwest, farmers are scrambling to find the next big solution of further drought tolerance. More at the Farm Journal.