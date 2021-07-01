run75441 | July 1, 2021 7:29 am



Gen. Mark Milley responds to Rep. Matt Gaetz on Extremism & Critical Race Theory: "I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, non-commissioned officers of being 'woke' or something else." pic.twitter.com/P1x6vg9FUr — CSPAN (@cspan) June 23, 2021

General Milley during the hearing: “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist. So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country from which we are here to defend?”

“I personally find it offensive we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers, of being ‘woke.’ Or something else because we are studying some theories that are out there,”

Milley was responding to several lines of questioning earlier in the hearing. Including those from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), claiming he had been told by numerous unnamed service members. Told of a military wide “standing down” to address extremism in the ranks earlier this year. The efforts of which was “impairing group cohesion.”

While Gaetz is an ass and hopefully a soon to be disappearing ass, Milley is on target. However, there are too many strange ducks in the military who are in great need of reprogramming and understanding what the UCMJ really means and does. When in the military, you don’t go to the garden party breaking into the capitol. Breaking into the capitol will get time in military prison under military justice. These critters know this.