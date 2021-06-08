Dan Crawford | June 8, 2021 8:53 am
An F.B.I. memo on Jan. 5 warning of people traveling to Washington for “war” at the Capitol never made its way to top law enforcement officials. The Capitol Police failed to widely circulate information from its intelligence unit that supporters of President Donald J. Trump were posting online about pressuring lawmakers to overturn his election loss.“If they don’t show up, we enter the Capitol as the Third Continental Congress and certify the Trump Electors,” one post said.“Bring guns. It’s now or never,” said another.The first congressional report on the Capitol riotis the most comprehensive and detailed account to date of the dozens of intelligence failures, miscommunications and security lapses that led to what the bipartisan team of senators that assembled it concluded was an “unprecedented attack” on American democracy and the most significant assault on the Capitol in more than 200 years. …
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/08/us/capitol-riot-security.html?smid=tw-share
‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.A 127-page joint report is the most comprehensive and detailed account to date on the intelligence, communications and policing failures around the Capitol riot.
https://apps.bostonglobe.com/opinion/graphics/2021/06/future-proofing-the-presidency/
FUTURE-PROOFING THE PRESIDENCYDonald Trump brought our democracy to the brink and exposed its weak spots. How to thwart the next American tyrant. BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD
(A graphics-loaded editorial presentation in the Boston Globe, at the link.)
College subsidies for children and spouses. Free rooms for summer hotel employees and a set of knives for aspiring culinary workers. And appetizers on the house for anyone willing to sit down for a restaurant job interview. Determined to lure new employees and retain existing ones in a suddenly hot job market, employers are turning to new incentives that go beyond traditional monetary rewards. In some cases, the offerings include the potential to reshape career paths, like college scholarships and guaranteed admission to management training programs.Despite an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in May, the sudden reopening of vast swaths of the economy has left companies scrambling for workers as summer approaches, especially in the service sector. What’s more, in many cases the inducements are on top of increases in hourly pay.The result is a cornucopia of new benefits as human resources officers and employees alike rethink what makes for a compelling compensation package. And in a pathbreaking move, some businesses are extending educational benefits to families of employees. The labor market was relatively tight before the pandemic stuck in early 2020, with an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, but the rise of noncash offerings is a new wrinkle. Many large companies find themselves pitted against other giants in the search for workers with similar types of skills and experience and want to stand out, especially in the rush to staff back up after the pandemic.“We knew we had to do something radically different to make Waste Management attractive when you have other companies looking for the same type of worker,” said Tamla Oates-Forney, chief people officer at Waste Management. “There is such a war for talent that compensation isn’t a differentiator.”“You can never have too many drivers,” she said. “When you think about Amazon and Walmart, we’re going after the same population.” … https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/08/business/economy/jobs-hiring-incentives.html?smid=tw-share
From Appetizers to Tuition, Incentives to Job Seekers Grow Employers are finding ways to get applicants in the door, and to retain employees once they’re hired.
