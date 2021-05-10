Weekly Indicators for May 3 – 7 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | May 10, 2021 7:52 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

YoY comparisons remain ridiculous, so seasonally adjusted data, plus comparisons with 2019 where available are more informative.

That being said, all of the coincident and short leading indicators point towards continued strong expansion. The longer leading forecast is much murkier, partly because of some sharp movements in interest rates, and partly because the pandemic, the provision of enhanced unemployment benefits, and filling in jobs lost during the pandemic are in a race with one another.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to what is happening in the economy, and bring me lunch money for school.