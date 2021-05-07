The long leading indicator of credit conditions has just been updated by the Fed

Dan Crawford | May 7, 2021 9:44 am



by New Deal democrat

The easing or tightening of credit conditions has a good track record as a long leading indicator, giving us information about whether the economy will be expanding or contracting in 12+ months.

The Fed just updated its Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q1, which covers both the easing or tightening of credit supply on the one hand, and demand for credit on the other. I have a report on this over at Seeking Alpha, discussing its implications for the next year.

As usual, clicking over and reading brings you valuable new information, and rewards me just a little bit for my efforts.