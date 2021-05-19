Rep. Katie Porter on drug prices Dan Crawford | May 19, 2021 8:19 am Healthcare Taxes/regulation Big Pharma says they need to charge astronomical prices to pay for research and development. Yet, the amount they spend on manipulating the market to enrich shareholders completely eclipses what's spent on R&D. Today, I confronted a CEO about the industry's lies, with visuals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c3jSLr0yVd— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) May 18, 2021 Tags: big pharma, drug prices Comments (0) | Digg Facebook Twitter |