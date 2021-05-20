Just Some More Interesting News

run75441 | May 20, 2021 11:14 am



‘Cut the Bullsh*t‘ and Tax Rich People Like Us, Common Dreams, Kenny Stancil

Monday is Tax Day in the United States this year and the Patriotic Millionaires—rich Americans who advocate for greater redistribution of wealth and power to working people in the U.S.—are using the occasion to launch “an offensive” against the “selfish billionaires, Wall Street tycoons, and CEOs” who are trying to undermine progressive tax reforms that would require the country’s wealthiest individuals and corporations to pay a fairer share.

The nation’s super-rich, said the group in a statement, are “fighting tooth and nail to protect their own special tax breaks and misleading the American people” about proposals to raise taxes on a tiny minority of high-net worth households and corporate giants and to bolster enforcement to ensure the collection of trillions of dollars in revenue currently lost to tax evasion.

Kevin McCarthy Comes Out Against 1/6 Commission, Crooks and Liars, Susie Madrak

“GOP House leader Kevin “I think Putin pays Trump” McCarthy announced this morning he opposes the proposal for an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which of course will hollow out support for the vote. And of course he is opposing it for highly principled reasons!

McCarthy wanted the new panel to expand beyond violence by Trump supporters and also investigate other groups, like antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

How does one reconcile the lying in their heads? They have to know it is wrong.

Twenty firms produce 55% of world’s plastic waste, report reveals, The Guardian, Sandra Laville

Twenty companies are responsible for producing more than half of all the single-use plastic waste in the world, fueling the climate crisis and creating an environmental catastrophe, new research reveals.

Among the global businesses responsible for 55% of the world’s plastic packaging waste are both state-owned and multinational corporations, including oil and gas giants and chemical companies, according to a comprehensive new analysis.

The Devil Made Me Do It (Trump Version)

“I guess not of these guys are grownups? Who goes to a fight dressed in a hat with horns? “Capitol Rioters’ ‘Trump Defense’ Comes Up Again And Again. Will It Make A Difference?,” TPM, Matt Shuham.

A few weeks after his arrest for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, the man known as the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, floated an idea that dozens of others have tried — that Trump himself deserved some of the blame for his actions.

Chansley’s attorney wrote that his client had been consistent ‘in his assertion that but for the actions and the words of the President, he would not have appeared in Washington, DC to support the President and, but for the specific words of the then-President during his January 6, 2021 speech, the Defendant would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and would not have gone into the U.S. Capitol Building.’”

The argument failed . . .

DO WE HAVE TO GIVE UP MEAT TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE?, National Geographic, Robert Kunzig,

“A few years ago I tried to sort through the tangle, at least for American eaters of beef, of which I am occasionally still one. The reasons for concern about the environmental impact of beef have only increased since.



In the western United States, most of which is in persistent drought and facing a parched future, a third of all consumed water is used to irrigate crops to feed cattle. Air pollution from meat production causes thousands of deaths in the U.S. a year, Sarah Gibbens wrote last week. In Brazil, cattle ranching and soy production for livestock feed are major drivers of Amazon deforestation—just one sign that feeding 9 or 10 billion people an American carnivore’s diet is not going to work. There’s not enough planet for that.



For all those reasons and more such as our own health, the welfare of animals—eating less meat is a fine idea.”

One of the biggest complaints heard are from small farms who can not compete with the big lot feed farms. Due to the numbers being processed, the small lots are at a disadvantage. Change the paradigm and the market will follow.

Colonial Pipeline hit by new computer problem, WaPo, Will Englund

“Colonial Pipeline, the main Gulf Coast-East Coast artery for gasoline and other petroleum products, ran into a new computer snag Tuesday as it was still recovering from a shutdown that started May 7 after a ransomware attack.

The company said the latest problem, which interrupted the system used by shippers to place requests for service, called nominations, was not a continuation of the cyberware attack that sparked panic-buying by frustrated motorists across the Southeast last week. In a statement, the company said that the problems arose from the effort to “harden” its systems to ward off future cyberattacks.”

And here I was always told private industry had it all over governmental in providing things. Reading this leads me to believe someone needs to be fired.

Ford betting big on electric F-150, and not just for itself, CBS News

“Pittsfield Township, Michigan — On the outside, the electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.

Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph will take just 4.5 seconds.”

Hey, its fast and red-necks may embrace it as acceptable.

Bayer Questioned by Judge on Future Claims Settlement Plan, Bloomberg, Joel Rosenblatt and Jef Feeley

“The company faced probing questions from a judge over its plan to pay as much as $2 billion to resolve future lawsuits over claims that its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

Lawyers representing Bayer and consumers presented the deal Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who last year rejected a $1.25 billion proposal.

The settlement is part of a broader $11.6 billion agreement to resolve Roundup lawsuits from about 125,000 consumers and farmers in the U.S. “

Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death, Associated Press, Amy Forliti

“The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd ‘s death should face an additional count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add the third charge following an appeals court ruling in February.“

Little steps before going to Federal Court.