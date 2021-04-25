Weekly Indicators for April 19 – 23 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | April 25, 2021 12:11 pm



-by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

I feel like a broken record . . . With pedal-to-the-metal fiscal and monetary stimulus, plus the opening up of pent-up demand with a large pool of vaccinated people, the economy is on fire, and is going to remain so for some time to come.

The question is, as we look out into next year, how much of an impact are higher interest rates and at least transitory higher inflation going to have?

