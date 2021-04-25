The Lies of Denialism
A bit of Tom Sullivan @ Hullabaloo this day.
Democrat Moe Davis lost the race last fall for the congressional seat in NC-11 to Republican Madison Cawthorn. The seat was left open when Rep. Mark Meadows vacated it to fumble around for the Trump White House.
Moe Davis tweeted this morning in response to a local letter to the editor denying the assault on the Capitol even happened.
And the Letter:
In se you missed it the other day, Joe Biden’s speech.
“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”
Tom Sullivan: What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is not comparable to what took place to Armenians in 1915, but the denialism follows a similar pattern.
Characterizing what happened in 1915 has been contentious ever since for Turkey if not for historians.
Yes, atrocities took place; but, those happened in a civil war as Turkey insists. There was no coordinated campaign to eradicate the Armenian people.
The Tweet in Response:
“That [@RepCawthorn] encouraged a deadly attack on the Capitol is preposterous. The logic is fallacious because it was not an attack. It was a rally the left wing establishment cleverly used to flip the narrative against . . . Trump.”
Dave just can’t believe his lying eyes. pic.twitter.com/Zbf1EevQTT— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) April 25, 2021
Damned clever, those establishment lefties. There was no insurrection on Jan. 6, just a 1st Amendment rally by patriots egged on by profiles in courage like media-hungry Cawthorn.
What happened to Armenians in 1915 was not genocide. The Civil War was not about preserving slavery. The Confederate battle flag is about heritage.