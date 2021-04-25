The Lies of Denialism

run75441 | April 25, 2021 4:04 pm



A bit of Tom Sullivan @ Hullabaloo this day.

Democrat Moe Davis lost the race last fall for the congressional seat in NC-11 to Republican Madison Cawthorn. The seat was left open when Rep. Mark Meadows vacated it to fumble around for the Trump White House.

Moe Davis tweeted this morning in response to a local letter to the editor denying the assault on the Capitol even happened.

And the Letter:

“Denialism is alive and well “

Tom Sullivan on April 25, 2021

In se you missed it the other day, Joe Biden’s speech.

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

Tom Sullivan: What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is not comparable to what took place to Armenians in 1915, but the denialism follows a similar pattern.

Characterizing what happened in 1915 has been contentious ever since for Turkey if not for historians.

Yes, atrocities took place; but, those happened in a civil war as Turkey insists. There was no coordinated campaign to eradicate the Armenian people.

The Tweet in Response:

“That [@RepCawthorn] encouraged a deadly attack on the Capitol is preposterous. The logic is fallacious because it was not an attack. It was a rally the left wing establishment cleverly used to flip the narrative against . . . Trump.”



Dave just can’t believe his lying eyes. pic.twitter.com/Zbf1EevQTT— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) April 25, 2021

Damned clever, those establishment lefties. There was no insurrection on Jan. 6, just a 1st Amendment rally by patriots egged on by profiles in courage like media-hungry Cawthorn.

What happened to Armenians in 1915 was not genocide. The Civil War was not about preserving slavery. The Confederate battle flag is about heritage.