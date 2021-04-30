More signs of an economic Boom

NewDealdemocrat | April 30, 2021 6:41 am



I have a new article discussing Monday’s durable goods new orders report up at Seeking Alpha, explaining how this data fits into the overall picture of a production-side Boom continuing in the months ahead.

As usual, clicking over and reading will increase your knowledge of what to expect in the months ahead for the economy, and reward me with a few $$$ for the effort I put in.



While I am at it, the consumer side is Booming as well. Not only is personal spending at record levels (blue in the graph below), but personal saving is also much higher than it was before the pandemic (red), thanks to the stimulus payments:





And consumer confidence as at Boom levels as well:







The leading indicator among this data is the expectations subindex (blue), which at 109.8, is just barely visible at the right side. It has rarely been above 110 in the past 35 years.



In other words, short leading indicators for both the producer and consumer sides of the economy suggest not only Boom conditions now, but continuing through the summer at least.