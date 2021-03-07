Weekly Indicators for March 2 – 6 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | March 7, 2021 12:21 pm



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Two important data considerations this week: (1) for the first time, some YoY comparisons – e.g., restaurant reservations – are compared with data after the onset of the pandemic. The distortions will intensify next week and last at least through the end of April; and (2) long-term interest rates, in particular for Treasury bonds, have considerably affected the long leading forecast.

As usual, clicking over and reading brings you up to the virtual moment, and rewards me just a little bit for the effort I put in to generating the forecasts and nowcast.