Virginia Ends The Death Penalty

Barkley Rosser | March 27, 2021 9:13 am



Yesterday (or maybe the day before), Virginia Governor Ralph Northam overturned over 400 years of a death penalty. My state had the highest number of executions of any other, 1390, over those 400+ years. And now it is done. Good.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates and state Senate passed identical bills last month that would end death sentences and executions. There are two men on death row in the state. Their sentences will be converted to life without the possibility of parole.

Governor Ralph Northam: “The death penalty is fundamentally flawed,” Northam said before signing the bills into law. It is the moral thing to do to end (it).”