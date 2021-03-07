The Role of The Big Lie
Usually, lies are told for purpose. So, in most cases, if we can determine whose purpose is being served, we will know who is behind the lie.
Whose interests were being served by the Confederacy during the American Civil War? Sure as heck wasn’t those of the yeomen farmers who did most of the fighting and dying. There’s a good chance that it was the planters who told the lies that got so many killed. Heady stuff; people knowingly and willingly telling lies to people that were willing enough to believe in enough to die for those lies.
Whose interests are being served by American Capitalism? Free Markets? Who’s putting up the perpetuating? Sure as heck isn’t the lower fifty-percent.
Who in America’s interests were best served by the Vietnam War, the Invasion of Iraq? Sure wasn’t all those dead and wounded. Wasn’t the rest of the lower fifty, either.
The lower fifty is constantly being admonished to work hard and do the right thing? Who says what is the right thing. Who benefits most from all the hard work?
Who in America’s interests were best served by offshoring all those jobs? Certainly wasn’t in the interests of all those who died from Methamphetamine and Opiates.
In whose best interests is America’s ‘worst in the advanced world’ healthcare system? The dead can’t talk? Too bad.
In whose best interests is America having a lower than living minimum wage? Whose are they that are getting more than their fair share and want to keep it that way?
In whose interests was it to take America back fifty-sixty years? Those whose support system is based on white supremacy, maybe?
Speaking of Trump: Trump lied impulsively with purpose; the purpose being his own interests.
The Big Lie is such a big part of America, where would we be without it? What would we do without it?
Sadly, America was founded on the lie that America is a land of freedom. Except for people of color. And of course, the decisions would be made by white men of property, not women or men without property. And in what sense is the electoral college representative democracy?
I think we took a step away from reality when the “War Department” was renamed “Department of Defense.”
Public schools are paid for by property taxes, thereby assuring that the poorest schools stay that way.
too right!