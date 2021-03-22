run75441 | March 22, 2021 4:25 pm



Commenter r. j. s. at MarketWatch666

Retail Sales Fell 3.0% in February After January Sales Were Revised 1.9% Higher

Seasonally adjusted retail sales decreased 3.0% in February after retail sales for January were revised 1.9% higher . . . the Advance Retail Sales Report for February (pdf) from the Census Bureau estimated that our seasonally adjusted retail and food services sales totaled $561.7 billion during the month, which was 3.0 percent (±0.5%) lower than January’s revised sales of $579.1 billion, but still 6.3 percent (±0.7 percent) above the adjusted sales in February of last year…January’s seasonally adjusted sales were revised up from $568.2 billion to $579.1 billion, while December’s sales were revised from $539.7 billion down to $538,338 million; as a result, the December to January change was revised up from up 5.3 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 7.6% (±0.3%) . . . the downward revisions to December sales would indicate that 4th quarter personal consumption expenditures will be revised lower at about a $5.5 billion annual rate, which would thereby reduce 4th quarter GDP by about 0.11 percentage points…estimated unadjusted sales, extrapolated from surveys of a small sampling of retailers, indicated sales were down 5.4%, from $519,588 million in January to $491,356 million in February, while they were up 2.4% from the $479,868 million of sales in February of a year ago . . .

Included below is the table of the monthly and yearly percentage changes in retail sales by business type taken from the February Census Marts pdf . . . the first pair of columns below gives us the seasonally adjusted percentage change in sales for each kind of business from the January revised figure to this month’s February “advance” report in the first sub-column, and then the year over year percentage sales change since last February is in the 2nd column…the second double column pair below gives us the revision of the January advance estimates (now called “preliminary”) as of this report, with the new December to January percentage change under “Dec 2020 (r)” (revised) and the January 2020 to January 2021 percentage change as revised in the last column shown…for your reference, our copy of the table of last month’s advance estimate of January sales, before this month’s revisions, is here, should you be interested in more detail in how January sales were revised . . .