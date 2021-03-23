A Curious Form of Sex Addiction

Barkley Rosser | March 23, 2021 11:00 am



The murderer of 8 people recently in the Atlanta area, of whom 6 were Asian American women, mostly (if not completely) Korean American, has claimed that he did not do it out of any anti-Asian prejudice, much less anti-women prejudice, although apparently only one of those killed was a man. Rather he claims that he did it to “remove temptation” for himself due to a claimed “sex addiction” he has.

I note that for at least one of the three massage parlors he hit numerous individuals are strongly denying that any sexual activity ever went on there, which might also be the case at one or both of the others as well. However, there is another rather curious fact that sticks out regarding these murders. Four of them, that is half of them, with these all being of Korean American women, were of the ages respectively of 74, 69, 63, and 51. I find it hard to believe that a 21 year old white male would seriously think that killing women of those ages would somehow help remove from him temptations to have sex. But then, what do i know. I am rather on the older side myself.

Barkley Rosser