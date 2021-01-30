Weekly Indicators for January 25 – 29 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 30, 2021 10:23 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators post

After many weeks of stability, there is some turmoil – in opposing directions – among the short leading indicators in particular. It is an indication of the bifurcated nature of the economy at present, where portions of the service sector have a pandemic-sized hole blown in them, while manufacturing is barreling ahead.

