Weekly Indicators for January 25 – 29 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
After many weeks of stability, there is some turmoil – in opposing directions – among the short leading indicators in particular. It is an indication of the bifurcated nature of the economy at present, where portions of the service sector have a pandemic-sized hole blown in them, while manufacturing is barreling ahead.
