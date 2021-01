run75441 | January 5, 2021 5:54 am



Each week, Dan puts up an Open Thread post for people to use to discuss topics not related to posts. “Redundant alert,” off-topic comments or subjects to posts can be discussed in the Open Threads.

The rules are the same for hateful, discriminatory, etc. comments on an Open Thread. Don’t do it or you will be trashed or tossed into “spam.”

We do not see everything written. If we miss it, take a moment and let us know directly rather than comment on a thread.