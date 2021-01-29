Lifted from David Zetland list of interesting things
- Read: When does democracy morph into mobocracy?
- Read: A critique of gentrification that misunderstands the commons and property rights
- Read: Most economies are in a “K-shaped” recovery in which the rich get richer and the poor poorer and more on how everyone is better off on average but the poor are not average.
It’s almost one hour long. The host is Rose Aguilar. The subject is: What will it take to rein in big tech? Her guest are: Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Digital Platforms & Democracy Project at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and faculty at Harvard Law School and author of Terms of Disservice: How Silicon Valley Is Destructive by Design
Ramesh Srinivasan, professor at UCLA’s Department of Information Studies, founder of the UCLA Digital Cultures Lab, and author of Beyond the Valley: How Innovators around the World are Overcoming Inequality and Creating the Technologies of Tomorrow.
All three are brilliant.
It’s the best that I’ve seen or heard on the subject.
Rainy day and Sudoku go really well with the listen.
https://www.kalw.org/post/what-will-it-take-rein-power-influence-big-tech
That would be Krugman falsely claiming rich people will take us from Zero Bound.