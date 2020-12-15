Weekly Indicators for December 7 – 11 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal Democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha. Here’s the link:
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4394374-weekly-high-frequency-indicators-weakness-spreads-still-no-fundamental-change-in-outlook
With the big increase in jobless claims, as well as a deteriorating situation for restaurant dining, weakness has spread further among the indicators – but the forecast, both long and short term, remains very positive.
As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you up to the virtual moment, and I appreciate the jingle jangle of a penny or two extra in my pocket.