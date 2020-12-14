The GOP has crossed the Rubicon
– by New Deal democrat
In the Roman Republic, military leaders automatically lost their legal authority to command at the Rubicon River in northern Italy. When Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon with his legions, it was an act of war against the Republic. With the filing of their Amicus brief in the Supreme Court this past week, the GOP as represented by their Congressional delegation similarly finally broke with the idea of American democracy itself.
For the first several weeks after Trump’s railing against the election results, the GOP simply took the position that he was entitled to pursue legal remedies if he believed he was wrong. The mask was ripped off, and that pretense abandoned, when in their brief, the GOP took the core position not just that there were allegations of errors which were entitled to be explored, but rather ***asserted as a fact*** that millions of votes in 4 swing States were invalid and should not be counted. Not because dead people voted, or people not properly registered had voted, but rather simply on the flimsiest of assertions that actions by Courts and Executive officials carrying out their respective States’ election laws rendered all of the votes cast in good faith reliance upon the law by millions of voters in those States null and void.
Here’s the “Summary of Argument” from the GOP Brief:
And here is a sample of their assertions against the 4 swing States.
Georgia
Pennsylvania:
Michigan
Wisconsin
Not a single one of these assertions indicates that any of the votes so cast were not by US citizens who were properly registered to vote, and were acting in good faith relying upon their State’s guidance.
While the Electoral College will cast their votes on Monday, it is crystal clear that on January 6, when the new Congress convenes to confirm the election, GOP Senators and Representatives will en masse object to the counting of these 4 States’ Electoral votes, and perhaps the Electoral votes by other swing States as well. Meaning that if there were a GOP majority in the House, they would refuse to confirm Biden’s election and instead declare Trump the winner.
In short, we have reached the point where the GOP as an institution has declared that if it has the power to do so, it will overturn a Presidential election vote for the Democratic candidate. They have crossed the Rubicon and no longer support democracy in America.
At long last, they haven’t.
I want the GOP: Party of Hate® to die.I will never vote for a GOPer again in my life.
@Dave Barnes,
“…I will never vote for a GOPer again…”
[Ouch. That reveals that you have voted for a Republican in the past at least once. Since I did so myself once, then I would have to say that is not an irredeemable mortal sin, although close. My only walk on that wild side was with George Allen against Mary Sue Terry for governor of VA in 1993. Allen beat Terry by 58.3% against 40.9%, so my vote was not the deciding difference in her defeat. Her defeat was far more than simple misogyny in a southern state.]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Sue_Terry
…Early career
Terry was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates (1978–1986) and assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Patrick County, Virginia 1973–1977. She successfully argued eight cases before the Supreme Court of the United States. She successfully negotiated a nationwide recall of 13,000 defective Ford ambulances and led a successful investigation and prosecution of individuals and corporations associated with Lyndon LaRouche. From 1990 to 1991 Terry was president of the National Association of Attorneys General and in 1992 she received the Wyman Award, which is the association’s highest honor. The Commonwealth of Virginia’s courts did not allow prisoners to bring new exculpatory evidence more than three weeks after sentencing. Attorney General Terry once said that “Evidence of innocence is irrelevant.”[4]
Attorney general
She was elected attorney general in 1985 and reelected in 1989, becoming the first woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, the second woman to serve as attorney general of any U.S. state, and the first non-federal elected official in Virginia to garner more than one million votes in a single election.[5] In 1989, she considered running for governor, but deferred to her fellow Democrat, then-Lieutenant Governor of Virginia L. Douglas Wilder, who became the first elected African-American Governor of any U.S. state.[6] …
*
[So defeat in her run for governor of VA in 1993 was not just a matter of gender, but more a matter of her being a known quantity by then.]
Back in 1994 after George Allen was inaugurated governor of VA then buyer’s remorse set in for my vote in well less than 90 days. I swore then to never vote for another Republican. If I could not support the Democrat then I would not vote at all.