September housing construction and October manufacturing both on a tear

It’s the first of the month, so we get the last laggard for September (construction spending) and the first read on October (ISM manufacturing). Both were very positive in their important components.

While total construction spending was only up 0.3% from a downwardly revised August, private residential construction spending (i.e., non-public housing construction) increased 2.8%:

This is yet more evidence of a very strong housing rebound brought about by record low mortgage rates.