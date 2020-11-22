Coronavirus dashboard for November 20: North Dakota “leads” the world

Total US infections: 11,715,316*

Average last 7 days: 165,029/day (new record high = 1 out of every 2000 Americans infected per day!)

Total US deaths: 252,535 Average last 7 days: 1,335/day Source: COVID Tracking Project *confirmed cases only: I suspect the total number is on the order of 17 million, or 5% of the total US population (other estimates are much higher).

Just how ghastly is the situation in the northern Great Plains and Mountain States? So bad that if North Dakota were a country, it would be “leading” the world in infections and new deaths per capita, and rapidly approaching “leading” the world in total deaths per capita.

Here are the “top 10” US States for total confirmed infections (plus New York for comparison purposes):

Almost 9% of the entire population of North Dakota has had a *confirmed* infection. In about another week, that should be over 10% (and probably is already including infections that have not been confirmed).