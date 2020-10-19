Stealing Signs
Stealing Signs, Econospeak, October 13, 2020
I know this is a widespread and basically trivial matter, but since I had posted earlier about all of the BLM signs on my block (including at our house) accompanied more recently by signs related to the various political races (we have a Senate race, as well as House, and city council here) on the block, where we had some apparently hostile drivebys some while ago.
So last night somebody came and stole all the signs off our block that were not clearly for a GOP candidate in some race, with all the BLM signs going, including ours. I really do not like the idea of somebody coming on my property and stealing something, even if it is just a political sign. Oh well.
Barkley Rosser
In Michigan, similar happens. To add to the issue of signs gone missing is the counties typically have an ordinance which specifies how far back from the “center of a nearby road” the sign must be. This is to prevent obstructed views for drivers.
Most recently, a township building inspector attempted to remove signs which were 7 meters from the road’s center rather than the 10 meters required. In the removal, the worker sliced his fingers on razor blades taped to the bottom of the signs. I am not sure how they eyeball the sign distance from the road’s center as determining the center is not that precise. At times it seems to be overkill on the county’s part. And then there is the problem of the razor blades. The police did talk to the property owner who claimed the signs were stolen and then returned. So, he said.
run75441
Three meters does not take high precision. That is about the width of a lane.
Why is the distance given in meters?
Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan…
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan. …
A township ordinance requires campaign signs to be 33 feet (10 meters) from the center of the roadway. The signs being removed were 24 feet (7.3 meters) from the center of the roadway.
“Deputies spoke with the homeowner (who) indicated their signs had previously been stolen, and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. …Post Comment