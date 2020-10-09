Jobless claims: yet another week of glacial progress

Today marked yet another week of glacial progress in initial jobless claims, at levels worse than the worst weekly levels of the Great Recession.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, new jobless claims rose by 5,312 to 804,307. After seasonal adjustment (which is far less important than usual at this time), claims fell by 9,000 to 840,000, another new pandemic low. The 4-week moving average also declined by 13,250 to a new pandemic low of 857,000:

Here is a close-up of the last two months highlighting the glacial progress in initial claims during the past 7 weeks: