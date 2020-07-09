run75441 | July 9, 2020 7:58 pm



Back to School:

As Kayleigh McEnany leaves the podium, White House reporter Brian Karem shouts this question:

“Kayleigh, if it’s safe to send people back to schools, is it safe to send Manafort back to prison?” Brian Karem

If America’s children can return to school, Roger Stone can keep his date with prison. Janice Clark

A letter to Lt. Colonel Vindman:

A birthday wish:

Happy 65th birthday to “Lindsey Graham SC”

As your Senator, I promise to protect your new retirement benefits from Medicare, the program you’ve been trying to gut for decades.

Jamie Harrison

US Senate candidate, SC

An Old Meme:

For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better. We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED! Donald J. Trump

A new Requirement:

Can we amend the Constitution to require that, in addition to having attained the age of thirty-five years, presidents be able to understand fractions? George Conway