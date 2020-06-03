Daniel Becker | June 3, 2020 9:08 pm



I’m certain readers here know this, but… it really needs to be posted.

Rep. Schiff closing remarks of the senate trial of Trump January 23, 2020:

If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. Framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves, if right and truth don’t matter. And you know that what he did was not right. …No constitution can protect us, right doesn’t matter any more. And you know you can’t trust this President to do what’s right for this country. You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump. He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election if he’s allowed to. This is why if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. Because right matters and the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.

And it is about time the media starts putting a mic in the faces of the republicans. This needs to keep happening.

People were warned . . .