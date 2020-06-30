Open thread June 30. 2020 Dan Crawford | June 30, 2020 9:45 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://cepr.net/nyt-argues-workers-should-get-more-but-gets-some-important-facts-wrong/
June 28, 2020
New York Times Argues Workers Should Get More, but Gets Some Important Facts Wrong
By Dean Baker
I hate to be nitpicky when the New York Times writes a very strong editorial * arguing that we need more money going to ordinary workers and less to the rich, but it is important to get the story right. Unfortunately, the editorial misses much of it.
First and foremost, there has not been a major shift from wages to profits during the period of wage stagnation. Most of the shift from wages to profits took place in the weak labor market following the Great Recession. It was being reversed in the last five years until the recession hit. If we use the data from 2019, the median wage would have been 4.2 percent higher than it actually was if the wage share was back at its 1979 level. This is a bit more than 10 percent of the gap between productivity growth and wage growth over the last four decades.
Rather than going to profits, the upward redistribution went to high end workers like CEOs and other top executives, Wall Street traders and other high flyers in the financial sector, and doctors and other highly paid professionals. If we want to reverse this upward redistribution, these should be the focus of efforts at redistribution.
The piece also implies that stock returns have been extraordinarily high through the last four decades. This is clearly wrong. While returns were very high in the 1980s and 1990s, they actually have been well below long-term averages for the last two decades.
In this vein, the piece also proposes banning share buybacks as a way to reduce returns to shareholders. It is not clear what it hopes this would accomplish. It is hardly better for workers or anyone else if companies pay out money to shareholders through dividends rather than share buybacks. (There are tax issues that make buybacks preferable for shareholders, but since shares turn over frequently, the tax consequences are limited.) For some reason, share buybacks have become a big cause in some circles, but it is difficult to see why the form of payments to shareholders would be a big deal.
The piece also is very modest in suggesting that the minimum wage should be raised to $15 an hour. While this is a good near-term target, if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since 1968, it would be over $24 an hour today. The country would look very different if the lowest paid worker was getting $24 an hour today. This comes to $48,000 a year for full-time full-year workers. A couple with two full-time minimum wage earners would have an income of $96,000 a year.
In order to be able to raise the minimum wage back to its productivity-adjusted level from 1968, and not see excessive inflation, we would have to take steps to reduce high end wages. This would mean things like fixing the corporate governance structures so CEOs could not ripoff the companies for which they work. This would mean they might get $2 million to $3 million a year, instead of $20 million. We would have to eliminate the waste in the financial sector, thereby ending the exorbitant pay in this sector. We would also have to weaken the importance of patent and copyright monopolies, making it less likely that Bill Gates types could get $100 billion. And, we would have to subject doctors and other highly paid professionals to competition, bringing their pay in line with their counterparts in other wealthy countries.
Anyhow, this is a big agenda, but if we want to bring about real change we have to understand the nature of the problem, and for the most part it is not high corporate profits. Yeah, this is the story in Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer (it’s free). **
* https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/opinion/income-wealth-inequality-america.html
** https://deanbaker.net/images/stories/documents/Rigged.pdf
https://cepr.net/the-washington-post-is-worried-its-path-of-structuring-globalization-to-redistribute-income-upward-could-be-jeopardized/
June 28, 2020
The Washington Post is Worried Its Path of Structuring Globalization to Redistribute Income Upward Could be Jeopardized
By Dean Baker
The Washington Post ran a piece on how patterns of globalization may be changed due to the pandemic. It is more than a bit confused in not distinguishing short-term effects from long-term effects and its inability to distinguish between problems caused by fiscal policy and policies caused by the fallout from the pandemic.
The headline for the piece * on the Post’s homepage is “Covid-19 is erasing decades of economic gains achieved through globalization.” The subhead is “The way we travel, work, consume, invest, interact, migrate, cooperate on global problems and pursue prosperity has likely been changed for years to come.”
Literally nothing in the piece supports the claim in the headline and insofar as items in the piece support the subhead it is at least as likely to be positive as negative. The gist of the piece is that we have seen a massive reduction in trade and travel as a result of the pandemic. While some of this may prove to be permanent, the piece gives us no reason to believe that the bulk of trade will not return to normal once the pandemic has been brought under control, either with effective treatments or with a vaccine.
In terms of travel, any enduring effect is likely to be largely positive. An enormous amount of resources is now wasted on business travel and conventions that can be just as effectively performed on-line. This realization will free up a large amount of resources for more productive uses, such as health care, child care, and stopping global warming. Of course, less travel by itself will be a big help in reducing worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition, the increased use of telecommuting will allow tens of millions of people to avoid unnecessary trips to their offices, leading to an enormous saving of both time and energy. This will also free up resources for more productive purposes. This change should also help reduce inequality, since so much wealth and income that had been concentrated in major cities like New York and San Francisco will now be dispersed more widely across the country. There will undoubtedly be similar patterns in other countries.
At one point the piece warns of restrictions on foreign investment being considered in Italy and then offers the warning:
“The new restrictions have raised an alarm among Italian industrialists, who say their country’s long-stagnant economy will need more foreign capital, not less, to emerge from this crisis.”
While Italy does need more investment, the problem is that European leaders have chosen to limit the ability of eurozone countries like Italy to finance investment by running budget deficits. The problem here is that Europe’s leaders, most importantly the government of Germany, have insisted on policies to slow investment and growth, not an inherent lack of investment capital in Italy.
Incredibly, while the piece complains repeatedly about protectionism, it does not mention the most important forms of protectionism of all, patent and copyright monopolies. This is especially bizarre in the context of the pandemic, since one of the big questions is whether any treatments or vaccines that are developed will be widely available or whether companies will use government-granted patent monopolies to charge high prices.
If China paves the way in developing a vaccine (it has as many vaccines in Phase III testing as the rest of the world combined) and carries through with its commitment to make any vaccine freely available to the whole world, then this will both be enormously important in and of itself, but also an incredibly valuable precedent. If a vaccine against the coronavirus can be distributed in a free market as a cheap generic, it is reasonable to ask why this should not be the case with all new drugs.
If this were to lead to new mechanisms for financing pharmaceutical research, and a worldwide free market in prescription drugs, it would imply a huge increase in globalization and an enormous gain for developing countries. The gains would be even larger if we moved beyond patent monopoly financing of research in areas like medical equipment, pesticides and fertilizers, and software.
This sort of globalization would be bad news for many U.S. corporations and many highly paid employees of these corporations, which is perhaps why the Washington Post never talks about it. But if we want to seriously discuss prospects for the future in a post-pandemic world, moving beyond patent and copyright monopolies has to be on the agenda.
* https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/coronavirus-pandemic-globalization/