All 4 coincident indicators of recession improved in May vs. April
With this morning’s release of personal income and spending, we now have all 4 coincident indicators for May that the NBER uses to determine whether the economy is in a recession or recovery/expansion. And all 4 improved from their “most horrible” readings in April.
A recession is a generalized downturn in production, employment, sales, and income. The “income” metric that the NBER uses is “real personal income excluding current transfer receipts,” (basically, government program payments to individuals) and as shown in the graph below, it improved from April:
Still a horrible decline from February, but “less horrible” compared to April.
Since industrial production, nonfarm payrolls, and real retail sales also all improved in May from April, that makes it 4 for 4 among the coincident indicators:
Real disposable personal income (red in the graph below) declined in May from April but was well ahead of previous months. This probably represents the delayed receipt and cashing of some of the one-time $1200 stimulus checks distributed by Congressional Act. Real consumption expenditures (blue), however, increased significantly, probably reflecting in part spending of that stimulus money by consumers, and partly spending by those called back to work:
In short, in May the situation was still horrible, but “less horrible” than April. That would qualify for the beginning of a recovery by economists’ definitions, *provided* there is no renewed downturn. And as the coronavirus continues to wreak more havoc in the States that have recklessly reopened – or simply let their guards down – a renewed downturn is very much a possibility, and almost a certainty if Congress does not extend the enhanced unemployment program by the end of July.
these are the inflation adjusted (2012 dollars) figures for personal consumption expenditures for the months October through May
13,388.3 13,419.9 13,433.2 13,471.6 13,463.2 12,602.0 11,062.2 11,954.8
that came from table 7 in the full release and tables pdf, which one accesses through the report’s main page
https://www.bea.gov/data/income-saving/personal-income
those figures represent ~69.4% of GDP for each month, and the BEA computes the quarterly change in PCE from a simple average of the 3 months in the relevant quarters….
hence, the 1st quarter saw PCE fall at a 6.8% rate, which accounted for 4.7 percentage points of the 5% drop in the 1st quarter’s GDP…
here’s the math for the 6.8% 1st quarter drop in PCE:
1- (13,179.0 / 13,413.8 ) ^ 4 = 0.06820
so, by averaging the 2012 dollar figures for April and May, 11,062.2 billion and 11,954.8 billion respectively, we can get an equivalent annualized PCE for the two months of the 2nd quarter that we have data for so far….when we compare that average of 11508.5 billion to the 1st quarter real PCE representation of 13,179.0 billion, we find that 2nd quarter real PCE has fallen at a 41.85% annual rate for the two months of the 2nd quarter we have data for at this point…(again, note the math used to get that annual growth rate: 1 – ((( 11,062.2 + 11,954.8) /2 ) / 13,179.0 ) ^ 4 = 0.418506)….that’s a pace that would subtract 29.06 percentage points from the growth rate of the 2nd quarter by itself, with that computation based on the unlikely assumption that there’d be no improvement in June PCE from the April-May average…but even if June’s PCE improves to pre-recession levels, we’re still looking at 2nd quarter PCE dropping at nearly a 30% rate and knocking 20 percentage points off of 2nd quarter GDP…
in addition to that, April and May’s trade figures are much worse than those of the first quarter, and will likely clip another 1 or 2 percentage points off 2nd quarter GDP….we may get a GDP boost from residential construction, but that will likely be more than offset by other investment declines, ie both well drilling and completions are the lowest on record, and the US rig count has fallen to 30% below it’s prior all time low…
point is, with a ~20% decline in 2nd quarter GDP already baked in, i can't see NBER declaring that the recession ended in May, even as mistake prone the NBER has proven to be…