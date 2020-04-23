NewDealdemocrat | April 23, 2020 9:00 am



Rates of testing, positive tests, and new infections by State

So that I don’t lose them, I wanted to publish both the rates of testing (and positive tests) by State, as well as the (Rt) or rate of new infections for each. Both of these are as of last week.

Here is the rate of testing (pink) and rate of positive tests (red) for each State:

Figure 1

Figure 2

Here is the (Rt) rate of new infections by State (the skinny lines at the top of each are the Confidence intervals):

Figure 3