Open thread April 28, 2020 Dan Crawford | April 28, 2020 10:33 am
A state legislator in Illinois has gone to court to upend the governor’s emergency powers to impose a lock down on the basis that the law only allows an emergency declaration to last for 30 days.
No need for Governor Pritzker to extend emergency powers — just declare a new emergency; start all over. The legislature could not possibly have intended that the governor could only declare one emergency every four years. But it would make complete sense to require a new look at the need for such extraordinary powers every 30 days — instead of just letting them run on forever, unminded.
Michael Moore takes a dive, or simply forgot how to do a documentary. Or maybe a little bit of both.
“Michael Moore produced a film about climate change that’s a gift to Big Oil
Planet of the Humans deceives viewers about clean energy and climate activists.
Last week marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. To celebrate the occasion, filmmaker Michael Moore dropped a new movie he produced, Planet of the Humans. In less than a week, it has racked up over 3 million views on YouTube.
But the film, directed by Jeff Gibbs, a long-time Moore collaborator, is not the climate message we’ve all been waiting for — it’s a nihilistic take, riddled with errors about clean energy and climate activism. With very little evidence, it claims that renewables are disastrous and that environmental groups are corrupt.
What’s more, it has nothing to say about fossil fuel corporations, who have pushed climate denial and blocked progress on climate policy for decades. Given the film’s loose relationship to facts, I’m not even sure it should be classified as a documentary.
There are real tradeoffs in the clean energy transition. As a scholar, I’ve done my fair share of research and writing on those exact issues over the past decade. Renewables have downsides. As do biomass, nuclear, hydropower, batteries, and transmission. There is no perfect solution to our energy challenges.
But this film does not grapple with these thorny questions; it peddles falsehoods. Films for Action, an online library of free progressive films, agrees with me. It briefly pulled the movie from its site, after documentary filmmaker Josh Fox wrote an open letter, co-signed by climate scientists and energy experts. ”
