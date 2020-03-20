Open thread March 21, 2020 Dan Crawford | March 20, 2020 9:00 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
It occurs to me that you can freely roam in your private car bubble during a shelter-in-place order. It sounds constitutionally protected to me under the rational test: banning sealed window car roaming has no rational relationship to a valid state objective.
I may be just getting over a pretty mild case myself.
I had planned to come out of my gated garage in Chicago to utilize the McDonald’s drive thru across the street for lunch everyday (my usual lunch). But instead I always find myself taking a short jaunt to a McDonald’s a mile away — a nice relief. Getting around a bit in our closed car bubbles may be just the thing to help us tolerate movement restrictions as this thing drags out — avoid temptation to bread the “prohibition.”
Can you leave your county if a shelter-in-place order is in effect in the Bay Area?
By Amy Graff, SFGATE Updated 7:11 pm PDT, Thursday, March 19, 2020
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Can-you-leave-your-county-shelter-in-place-order-15139878.php
In regards to leaving your home under an order, they say travel out of the county is allowed “only to perform ‘essential activities,’ operate ‘essential businesses,’ or to maintain ‘essential governmental functions,’ as those terms are defined in the Order. Otherwise, the answer is ‘no’ because that travel puts you and others in the community at risk.”
Unthought out: as long as you are alone in say your private auto and don’t make contact with anyone you don’t need to, you should be able to legally travel as far as you please. They cannot ban you from traveling to another state period because they have no jurisdiction to protect that state — nor to another country; are the seven counties shutting down airports. Pretty silly to say you cannot travel to another county (with an “n”) as long as, again, you meet no one unessential.
You can take the family out for the same old Sunday ride around.
There should be strict work rules in place that workers who have to handle money and credit cards all day have hand washing facilities right at the work spot so they can sanitize before there is eve a chance they might touch their faces for instance. Their hands have to be covered with viruses. Same close look should be taken at all other occupations.
Another common sense thing would be some mechanism to allow people who have passed through the illness and are beyond the transmission to others phase to be returned to circulation so to speak — if there is some scientific/bureaucratic way to do it. Make up some kind of badges possibly. Might possibly get things rolling back to normal a hell of a lot faster. Make everyone feel a lot better to watch the building come back. I know there is some process by which you can tell whether someone is immune — just a question if possible to manufacture enough I guess.Post Comment