Dan Crawford | December 28, 2019 10:31 am



by New Deal democrat

Marking my 2019 forecast to market

One of the things I do at the end of every year, in the interest of transparency, is to go back and see how my 6 and 12 month forecasts for the year panned out.

So how did I do this year? Not perfect, but not too shabby either. I marked to forecasts to marketĀ Over at Seeking Alpha.

