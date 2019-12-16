Eric Kramer | December 16, 2019 2:57 pm



Here is the abstract of a new paper by Edward Wolff:

The paper analyzes the fiscal effects of a Swiss-type tax on household wealth, with a $120,000 exemption and marginal tax rates running from 0.05 to 0.3 percent on $2,400,000 or more of wealth. It also considers a wealth tax proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with a $50,000,000 exemption, a two percent tax on wealth above that and a one percent surcharge on wealth above $1,000,000,000. Based on the 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances, the Swiss tax would yield $189.3 billion and the Warren tax $303.4 billion. Only 0.07 percent of households would pay the Warren tax, compared to 44.3 percent for the Swiss tax. The Swiss tax would have a very small effect on income inequality, lowering the post-tax Gini coefficient by 0.004 Gini points. The effect of the Swiss tax and Warren tax on wealth inequality is miniscule, lowering the Gini coefficient by at most 0.0005 Gini points.

Here is how Tyler Cowen linked to the paper today on Marginal Revolution:

I don’t have a strong opinion on the Warren wealth tax proposal, other than wondering whether it makes sense to push for a tax that may well be found unconstitutional. But one could certainly approve of the tax as a source of revenue even if its effect on overall equality is small, no?