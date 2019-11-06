Some Election Results
I am not quite sure how to begin other than say I am angry at why it has to come to this , and still not enough, before people react.
- Loudoun County, Virginia: One election event ended positively for a woman who had given Trump’s motorcade (and supposedly Trump) a message of defiance, a one finger salute, as it passed her while she was riding her bike. Former government contractor Julie Briskman won a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Ms. Briskman defeated eight-year Republican incumbent, Suzanne Volpe and this is her first time in elected office.
- Virginia House: Gaining 15 seats in the House in 2017; in 2019, Democrats added another five seats and perhaps a few more as other races are still to be decided. Democrats in Virginia have not lost momentum in the third year of a Trump presidency. The ultimate size of the new Democratic majorities is still to be decided as a few close races were undecided. Republicans held a 51 to 48 edge going into 2019.
- Virginia Senate: Ms. Ghazala Hashmi will be the first Muslim woman in the Senate, a state which was the former seat of the confederacy. Democrats have picked up at least two seats in the Senate shifting the balance from 20 to 19 favoring Republicans going into the 2019 election. Wondering if people would speak up against the assault on civil liberties, Ms. Ghazala Hashmi anxiety was relieved with her upset victory in a suburban Richmond district.
- Kentucky Governorship: Andy Beshear appears to have beaten incumbent Matt Bevin by ~5000 votes. Andy Beshear’s message in his victory “It’s a message that says our elections don’t have to be about right versus left, they are still about right versus wrong.” Other races in Kentucky went to Republicans with the Democrats losing the State AG office for the first time in 70 years with the election of an African American, Daniel Cameron.
- Arizona Tucson: Democrat, Regina Romero appears to be victorious in the Tucson mayoral race and becomes the first woman and Latina to lead Tucson.
- Mississippi: Republicans won the open Governor’s seat with former Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves beating former Democrat AG Jim Reeves . In the Senate, Republicans have expanded their control to a super majority which they already had in the House. No surprise here.
- New Jersey: Republicans appear to be to picking up two seats in the Assembly and one in the Senate due to a surge in the southern part of the state where Mr. Trump won easily in 2016.
If you have other election results from Tuesday, feel free to add them. Otherwise, we still have a long way to go to beat Trump and Republicans.
Yep. We have about a year. And a bunch of primaries, and a convention and a national campaign. Meanwhile, Trump is mired at a 42% approval and a 55% disapproval and when tested, didn’t move the dial for any candidate he campaigned for. The outcome is far from certain, but this is the Democrat’s race to lose. Right now, I’m optimistic, but I wouldn’t predict the weather or the election outcome 12 months from now.
Hey Joel:
I agree. I am also tired of being pushed and want to put the Repubs on the run.
A contest here in Houston I think should raise some eyebrows.
Houston during the 2016 election did go to Hilary Clinton in Harris County, but not as wide of a margin, as Trump still had 41.6% of the vote in a largely leftist city. I think the 41.6% mostly surrounded taxes, as the Republicans I have talked to over the years are largely divided. About a third are ride or die Trumpkins who think he is the new Messiah. The remaining two-thirds are either long time Republicans who voted party lines, even though “yeah he does and says some things that I don’t think a president of this country should be doing or saying.”
Given all of that, the Mayoral race in Houston was not along party lines, even if party is really not allowed in mayoral races here.
Sylvester Turner a known libruhl and two time mayor is holding on to about 47% of the vote, which given the independent Bill King attracting a double digit get at the polls yesterday would otherwise give us that mid 50% vote get for the Dems similar to 2016.
What is interesting is that the Trump supporter and fan, Tony Buzbee only got 28% of the vote, far below the mostly party line of the 2016 election in the low 40s. This erosion went to independents and also another Democrat city council member.
This is by no means a win for the Dems as a run-off in December has to happen because no one candidate got more than 50% of the vote, but this sure does seem to reveal that there is a major turn in Trumpkin voters in local politics here in the great Red prairie.
MS:
Trump is beatable if we do the right things, counter the lies which are going to occur, not be deflected by his dustups, stick to the issues such as his tax break disappearing for the Middle Class after he leaves office, call him out, and do not let him run the election.