“ok boomer ” or “gas all boomers”

(Dan here…see previous posts VSPS get their budget deal 2015 Econospeak and Gas all boomers or at least tax and cut 2015 Econospeak Also see Millenials and baby boomers)

My view is that the former nastier “gas all boomers” meme was from the idealistic millennials, strongly rebutting their boomer parents, We failed them, and them wanted us gassed for our failures to deliver for them, especially in the Great Recession, which in their view at least of several years ago, was our boomer fault, although that is a pretty weak argument.

Within the last week or so there seems to have been an explosion of yattering over “ok boomer.” Over the last few years in various parts of the internet there was a self-righteous meme pushing “gas all boomers.” Yeah. This never made it to the MSM, I suspect because it was just too extreme for the MSM to publicize. But now we have the MSM allover this milder “ok boomer” meme, now a big deal. I think I have an original view of this,that the “gas all boomers” is an idealistic millennial view, reflecting their boomer parents. This new milder meme reflects the view of the Gen-Z group, \

But now w come to this milder meme of “ok boomer,” how polite. Word is that this is coming from Gen-Z sources, a groups younger than the angst-ridden millennials., who seem to have come up with the “gas all boomers” meme that went nowhere.

Obviously younger generations in the US have reasons for being unhappy. The US economy, along with the world economy, is slowing down. Both the milllennials and the Gen-Z group face higher college costs and housing costs than their predecessors. That the boomer gen is responsible for this outcome is a highly unreasonable view.

The middle portion of the millennials have indeed been big victims of the Great Recession, and will for the rest of their lives have lower incomes the MSM, was just too shocking, while arguably idealistic hard core in its formulation

But the new less shocking “ok boomer” meme is coming from the new rising Gen-Z gen. Most commentary has lumped them in with the millennials, but this is crap. They are following the “ironic” meme of their parents, the supposedly loser Gen-X, with their irony.

So indeed that is this new “ok boomer” meme that is ironic, coming from the Gen-Z gen, following their Gen-X “ironic’ parents. This contrasts with the hard line millennial “gas all boomers” view, ironically following the idealistic view of their boomer parents.

Barkley Rosser