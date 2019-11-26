Just because we are where we are today. Conservatives without Conscience

Daniel Becker | November 26, 2019 12:46 pm

Politics

Being that I have lots to say and have not had time to formulate it into posts I figured I would just start here.  2006.  Do watch it.  He tried to warn us.   But hey…Now the news media is being threatened too and they are concerned.

I keep coming to these words: But don’t ask me what I think of you
I might not give the answer that you want me to”
Ooh, well

One question for MSNBC who now puts on David Jolly regularly as the non-republican republican: Why has MSNBC not  put John Dean on?

