UkraineGate: What Will Volker Say?

I am referring to Kurt Volker:
The president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has revealed text messages of conversations between himself and senior officials at the State Department that he says show they endorsed his controversial dealings with Ukraine…During an appearance on Fox News show The Ingraham Angle last night, Giuliani revealed 15 text messages between himself, U.S. Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
When I first heard the lying and very corrupt RUDY say this, I could only imagine the consternation of the people in the State Department over the fact that RUDY wants to drag them down with him. But here is the interesting news:
Kurt Volker, US special envoy to Ukraine, has resigned one day after the release of a whistleblower report alleging a coverup by the White House of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN. Volker was named in the report…here is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden. The news of Volker’s resignation comes just hours after the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced they would hold a deposition for him next week. “We still expect to hear everything he knows about this scandal,” said a congressional aide familiar with the deposition plans. But it’s unclear if he will still speak with the committee on the planned date. Giuliani denied to CNN on Thursday the characterizations of his interactions with Volker detailed in a complaint from an American intelligence community whistleblower, saying he had a “nice little trail” of text messages with Volker to prove his story. “I spoke to the State Department during the course of this situation, I told you, at least 10 times, and I met with them,” Giuliani told CNN.
Yes RUDY – we know you love to talk. Of course no sane person believes a word you say. Why should we expect Mr. Volker to come forward and do the right thing?
Trump needed to hire FusionGPS and stay one step removed.
Investigating political corruption is fraught with conflict of interest for any president, especially a president who does not like he Swamp in any event.t.
Obama had it right, let the FBI handle it on their own, and the FBI faces the consequences if they screw it up.
“WASHINGTON — “For your own reasons turn into your bosoms, like dogs upon their masters, worrying you…” —Henry V: Act II, Scene 2
Hey, Mike Pompeo! Come on down! From The New York Times:
‘House Democrats, kick-starting their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, demanding he produce a tranche of documents related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine. Separately, they instructed him to make five State Department officials available for depositions in the coming two weeks. A failure to do so, the leaders of three House committees wrote jointly, would be construed as “evidence of obstruction of the House’s inquiry.”’
I don’t think there’s any question that these committees had a list of people they wanted to subpoena all drawn up and ready to go. But it’s important for the historical record to note that Pompeo got subpoenaed right after Rudy Giuliani, now completely out of control and raving all over television, managed to implicate the State Department in whatever incoherent “missions” he believed he was on in west Asia. In less than a week, the Secretary of State has been drawn into this incredible morass, and he’s been drawn in by a completely unhinged, once-famous apparatchik. Either Pompeo is as corrupt as all the rest of them, or the State Department has spiraled completely out of control.
Whichever’s the case, they’ve begun to turn on each other now and, as many subpoenas begin to pile up in many doorways, the cannibal feast can only get wilder and take in more people. There have to be some people in Camp Runamuck who still have reputations worth trying to save. The knives are out and the dinner bell is ringing.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a29272505/mike-pompeo-ukraine-scandal-rudy-giuliani/
Pompeo is as corrupt as all the rest of them, and the State Department has spiraled completely out of control.
