Robert Waldmann | August 19, 2019 1:24 pm



Sorry to bring garbage from twitter over here, but this will take more than 280 characters.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion including the neologism “Antifa”. In particular, Trump has threatened to declare Antifa an “organization of terror” following senators Cruz and Cassidy

This is crazy. Trump, in particular, is not capable of telling plausible lies. His assertion is obviously false, because, whatever Antifa is, it sure isn’t an organization. It would not be possible to list the members of Antifa, there are no conditions for membership and there is no trace of a chain of command. In contrast it is clear that the “Proud Boys”, “Patriot Prayer” are organizations.

On the other hand, there are people on twittering that claim that I belong to Antifa, because I am opposed to fascism. That’s silly too. I don’t consider myself a member of Antifa and I am more expert on myself than they are.

I would define antifa as the set of counter demonstrators who assemble when one of the far right organizations holds a rally. So it’s a bunch of people who come to a general area with the general intention of contesting the far right organization.

This included the black block of Antifa, who are people who dress all in black often with masks and helmets and who are clearly looking for a fight (as are the Proud Boys, and they are all consenting adults, so I say let them provided they don’t bother normal people and don’t bring deadly weapons and there are police to referee and make sure no one gets hurt (police services provided free because I’m generous with other people’s overtime)).

But Antifa is also people who just want to stand and be counted and make sure the number of counter demonstrators dwarfs the mobilization of the far right organization. It also includes people who mock the proud boys and treat them as a joke including the dancing unicorn.

Not terrorist and not an organization. I don’t think the Proud Boys are a terrorist organization either. They are an organization and they are violent, but they are like the Jets and the Sharks not like al Qaeda or the Crips.

I think this is a tiny bit interesting, because it is clear that the talkingpoints memo has gone out directing Republican hacks and conservatives (but I repeat myself) to denounce Antifa. This shows three things. First, like the talking points about white supremacist terror, Republcans need to whatabout when asked to discuss the violent far right (they doth protest too much). Second it shows how the MSM always fall for it — no matter how many times the GOP demonstrates bad faith, their latest BS is treated as if it were worthy of consideration. Finally it shows how progressives always fall for it.

For example, I just wrote a long post attempting to refute obvious nonsense.