run75441 | July 7, 2019 2:57 pm



This clip is of Rose Lavelle scoring the second goal in the 69th minute of the game. The clip has been disabled and must be seen on YouTube. Click on the arrowhead first and then the “Watch this video at YouTube” and it will take you there. United States’ Rose Lavelle doubles lead vs. Netherlands | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Highlights, Fox Sports, Fox News, July 2, 2019.

Nothing like going in for the winning insurance goal coming after Team Captain Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick. Megan Rapione went on to win the Golden Ball as the most valuable player during the Women’s World Cup and the Golden Boot for being the top scorer.

A Huge Well Done!