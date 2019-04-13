What Did the Founding Fathers Fear?
A President Falsely Charging ‘Treason.’
The Constitution: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
Article III; Section 3: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
The Congress shall have power to declare the punishment of treason, but no attainder of treason shall work corruption of blood, or forfeiture except during the life of the person attainted.
Trump: “I think what the Democrats are doing with the Border is TREASONOUS. Their Open Border mindset is putting our Country at risk. Will not let this happen!”
Conor Friedersdorf, The Atlantic: “’As having an ‘open border mindset’ is not levying war against America nor giving aid and comfort to its enemies, Trump is guilty of levying a false accusation of unsurpassed gravity and additionally guilty of violating his oath to protect and defend Article III, which defines treason as ‘only’ those offenses.’”
I find it difficult to take Trump seriously although I should take him seriously, we all should do so, and we all should work our hardest to make him a private citizen again with the potential of him going to prison afterwards. If two women doing bribes to get their kids into name-brand schools can be charged, then why not Trump for his past frauds? Trump the master dealer maker of fraud and lies. It is not over.
Having Ms. Pelosi as the Speaker of the House was fortuitous for this nation. She knows how to deal with those who have the mindset of a child. Please note the mini-clap of hers after Trump gave his SOTU address to Congress.
I can think of a few things that were treasonous. Nixon in 1968 having his political hacks in the State Department undermine LBJ’s efforts to reach a peace deal with North Vietnam. And for this – this traitor was elected President.
How VP Dick Cheney outed a very valuable CIA team looking into Iran’s nuclear threat aka PlameGate. And for this – Bush-Cheney was reelected in 2004.
All sorts of stunts pulled by Donald Trump in 2016. Whatever happened to that traitor?
OMG. That was the best 2 minute clip CNN has ever produced. Thanks!
Treason was bantered about enough in the spying revealed false accusation related to Russia.
Trump is incorrect in using the word “spy” for what the Obama’s federal employees did. The more accurate term is they plumbered in an attempted coup against the electoral. processes of the US!
Since you brought up the Electoral process, it is near impossible to adulterate the Electoral process except for making it extremely difficult for people to vote which did occur in select states, none of which were Dem.
The Electoral process or College in a winner-take-all scenario is based upon that vote of the population and the Electoral College votes according. What has created the issue many Dems complain about is the 1929 Reapportionment Act which froze the numbers of Representatives at 435. The Founding Fathers never intended for this to be. The numbers of Representatives was meant to increase based upon a growing population. There was “never” an intent for Congressional districts to be an average of 700,000.
If we were to base the size of a Congressional District at 586,000 which is the population of Wyoming or 586,000 and is the least populous state, California would gain 14 more Representatives and subsequent Electoral votes. Even that number is too big and the Founders had planned for a Congressional District to be 40,000 so a Representative would know his people and their interests. That is too small in today’s world. A manageable district could be ~250,000.
There is also no need for Representatives to be in Washington D.C. when they could just as easily WEBX in for hearings from regional sites. Today much of the population is under represented. Taking or changing the Senate would not change this issue.
Ilsm, you argument is silly and flawed.
ilsm,
They did? Nothing they did damaged Trump’s efforts at all. If they had publicized what they found out, that might have done so, but they did not. Instead, Comey publicly reported that the FBI had reopened an investigation of Hillary Clinton 11 days before the election, only to withfdraw that just before the election. This triggered her lead in the polls to shrink sharply and almost certainly tipped the election to Trump rather than her.
So the extent there was plumbering, it favored Trump strongly.
Quisling Trump. Not too sure how familiar folks are with the World War II concept of Quisling: a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country.
Okay, technically we are not occupied by the Soviet Union — but Trump openly undercut our security forces by knowingly pretending that Russia did not interfere with our election. That makes him a traitor anyway. We all knew what he was all along but his latest crazy act of threatening to dump and “unlimited supply” of illegals (to use his nomenclature) on so-called sanctuary cities may be enough to finally sour enough souls on him that maybe we can make it stick now. Impeachment I mean.
Deliberately covering up a foreign adversary (our number one adversary!) is de facto treason.
Technically we are not occupied but “Quisling” has such a perfect ring to it in his case.Post Comment