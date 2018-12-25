run75441 | December 25, 2018 8:00 am



Back down from the mountains where it was snowing yesterday, a silent beauty. Sitting in my daughter’s kitchen drinking a cup of Keurig manufactured coffee. The household is quiet as I think about the events of the last months and attempt to pen a few words.

Washington is still shut down and one man pouts. Thousands of people suffer the impact of a hurricane in Puerto Rico, floods in the South, and wild fires in California due to our impact upon the environment. Legislatures in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan are still trying to steal an election from the voters. There is no peace amongst the peoples of this world and many live in poverty.

If this message finds you more fortunate than those around you or others in the world today, it is Christmas today and a time to give of yourselves in celebration of this day. Peace to you and family and I hope this note finds you good in health and prosperous.