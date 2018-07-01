Government-ish
Drum honor role. I recently criticized Kevin Drum, so I am pleased to think especially highly of this post which I think you should read (also, as Drum says, always click the link especially if it is a vox.com link)
My comment
I am always impressed by your insights, but, that said, I think this post is important. In particular, I think you have coined an important word “government-ish” which belongs in the lexicon next to “truthiness”. As all 3 of you note, the US Federal Government is not prosecuting parents for spanking their children. Nor, indeed are state and local governments. But Oprah says you shouldn’t do that and she is government-ish.
In the interview, Wuthnow said “a government and a culture” . It isn’t that he thinks they are two aspects of the same entity (Oprah and Donald are both carbon based life forms but don’t have much else in common). But I think the people he interviewed do.
So what is this culture which is government-ish ? “Culture” isn’t used as anthropologists use it, nor is it high culture. I think it is (still) mostly television, with lesser roles for pop-music, movies, radio, and prominent web-sites. You brought up Oprah and “authorities,” so called by uh Oprah (not government officials, not people with a lot of cites in the peer reviewed literature, but people on “Oprah” called authorities by Oprah (I assume you don’t use “scare quotes” and your quotation marks had something to do with quoting someone)).
There is something “government-ish,” which is resented. It isn’t in power in Washington. There is something elite, which is resented, even if it doesn’t have the wealth of the Kochs, the power of Trump, the fame of — damn Trump again, or the status Billy Graham had. Not the richest, or most powerful, famous, or esteemed, but an elite in some other way. The “goverment-ish” borg also includes the “media,” which does not include Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, or Breitbart.
In any case, the government-ish media elite sure includes Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, and LeBron James
Now what do these people have in common ? I mean aside from brains and money ?
Except that liberals never try to “understand” anyone who doesn’t agree with them. They just write the person off as at best invincibly ignorant or at worst stupid and ignore them in the future.
I once tried to convince a group of liberals in a discussion group that winning an election was a bout obtaining the maximum number of voters, and that we could do that by converting some of those who were not in our group to join us. We would not do that, I suggested, by insulting them and calling them names, which is all this group was doing. I was told that I was wrong, and that to win all we had to do was to be sure that as many of us as possible voted. We didn’t need to convert anyone, we just needed to make sure none of us stayed home on election day.
In other words, we didn’t need to convince anyone of anything, we didn’t need to sell any policies, we just needed to pump up our own base.
Bill,
I do not know about you, but in my entire life I have never met a Republican voter that voted for any Democratic candidate. To be fair, I have never met a Democratic voter who had ever voted for a Republican candidate.
I would imagine it happened pre Nixon to a certain extent and I am sure there may actually be some tinp, tiny numbers who have switched their votes, but it is totally insignificant.
And here is the real point.
“Sean Illing
But that’s just racism and cultural resentment, and calling it a manifestation of some deeper anxiety doesn’t alter that fact.
Robert Wuthnow
I don’t disagree with that. I’m just explaining what I heard from people on the ground in these communities. This is what they believe, what they say, not what I believe.”
https://www.vox.com/2018/3/13/17053886/trump-rural-america-populism-racial-resentment
It has been going on for decades now, hidden in plain sight so obvious that they made movies detailing what the GOP does to win elections.
“We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Bob Rumson is not the least bit interested in solving it. He is interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who’s to blame for it.”
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112346/quotes
Right there is every single trump speech.
From Drum’s original message:
” … if liberals want to win elections they need to figure out how to appeal to at least some of them”
“There are plenty of people who are simply beyond reach for liberals. They’re either racist or sexist or they love guns or maybe they’re just plain mean. ”
OORRR, maybe they are ready to follow someone — desperate to follow anyone — who will at least mouth promises to make their world great again.
” … Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)”
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
Obama won by posing as a regular guy v. Wall Street Romney. Trump won by playing the blue collar hero v. Wall Street Hillary.
Should be perfectly obvious how to win these voters back without any reference to differing cultural standards — what ever those might be. I’m a 28 year (“lifer”) NY, CHI, SF) taxi driver — not sure where I fit in: geographically sophisticated urban? 🙂
The one issue that Repubs can’t win is unions.
[snip]
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017
“Republicans in Congress have already proposed a bill that would require a new election in each [private employer] unionized bargaining unit whenever, through turnover, expansion, or merger, a unit experiences at least 50 percent turnover. While no union would be happy about expending limited resources on regular retention elections, I think it would be hard to turn down a trade that would allow the 93% of workers who are unrepresented to have a chance to opt for unionization on a regular schedule.”
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
[snip]
One, three or five year election cycle — local plurality rules — should work.
To get this issue going I’m thinking of going out to work sites — or worker sites (got to avoid employers’ gaze) — and conducting an informal poll to then report around to the country. Question: how would you feel if you woke up one morning and discovered that your workplace (and every other non-gov) will have regularly scheduled union certification elections.
If I could report almost universal happiness — even better jumping up and down excitement (why don’t you try asking, dear reader) of my question from 100 or so people — maybe that would give the newspapers something to report. Something that actually happened is more important to them than big theory. (If you try it, start with the lower 40% — they know what they need.)
Or maybe I could query a genuine (real) progressive polling organization to find out how much they would charge to conduct a similar poll — maybe using GoFundMe to pay for it. Maybe suggesting that — but really hoping they get the idea and do it themselves BECAUSE IT REALLY IS THE GREATEST VOTE RE-CAPTURING IDEA.
Most of the rot in this country — compared to other modern democracies — is result of de-fanging the average person economically and politically (like, you know, rural voters) via de-unionization. Don’t believe me, ask the Koch brothers who are working ever harder on it.
Defanged by decades of illegally firing organizers and joiners in the face of non-existent legal penalties. No need to set up a punitive penalty plan in the adversarial criminal justice system which can be played endlessly. Simply circumvent the illegal tampering with the labor/owner/consumer market. Simply require union elections anyway. America (not others) needs this all-in-one social remedy desperately.
Republicans have their public and private workplace, regularly scheduled union certification plans. Where’s the Democrat’s on this democracy make or break issue? The Democrats are losing because the have a certification elections gap! :-O
*************************************
Spammed about 7,500 with this so far — mostly newspapers — anybody who might be interested in biggest newspapers in all 50 states; over 100,000 big, over 50,000 small, 3 X 25,000 ND.
http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2018/05/ask-40_28.html
Apparently about 1/3d of registered voters are independents. Not trying to appeal to them would seem foolhardy for either party. Admittedly many of them lean one way or the other but they are at least possibly persuadable.Post Comment